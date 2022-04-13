Thomas Tuchel hailed his “special team” after Chelsea’s reign as European champions came to an agonising end, with his task now to lift his players for a crucial FA Cup semi-final this weekend.

The Blues had one foot in the Champions League semi-finals at the Santiago Bernabeu on Tuesday after staging a stunning comeback to wipe out Madrid’s 3-1 lead from the first leg of the last-eight tie.

Mason Mount, Antonio Rudiger and Timo Werner put the reigning European champions on the brink of an historic victory.

But Real’s veteran midfielder Luka Modric produced a moment of magic to set up Rodrygo, and Karim Benzema headed in the winner, meaning the 13-time European champions progressed 5-4 on aggregate after extra-time.

