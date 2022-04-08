Thomas Tuchel laid into his Chelsea stars during a crisis meeting after a dismal week that featured damaging defeats against Real Madrid and Brentford.
Tuchel publicly criticised Chelsea’s underachieving players following Wednesday’s 3-1 loss to Real Madrid in the Champions League quarter-final first leg.
The German admitted holders Chelsea have no chance of progressing to the semi-finals and claimed his team’s performances in that defeat and their 4-1 home loss against Brentford last Saturday were unacceptable.
