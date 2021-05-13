Thomas Tuchel said Chelsea face a “big fight” to finish in the Premier League’s top four after their damaging 1-0 defeat against Arsenal on Wednesday.

Tuchel’s side missed a chance to climb above Leicester into third place as Emile Smith Rowe bagged the first-half winner at Stamford Bridge.

Smith Rowe punished a wayward back-pass from Jorginho to leave Tuchel anticipating a tense finish in the race to qualify for next season’s Champions League.

Fourth-placed Chelsea are six points ahead of fifth-placed West Ham, who have a game in hand, and seven in front of sixth-placed Liverpool, who have two games in hand.

