Thomas Tuchel has revealed Germany defender Antonio Rudiger will leave Chelsea when his contract expires at the end of this season.

Tuchel had hoped to persuade Rudiger to stay at Stamford Bridge, but the centre-back has opted to end his five-year spell with the Premier League club.

Chelsea’s attempts to keep Rudiger were hampered by the British government’s sanctions on Russian owner Roman Abramovich, which included a rule that existing players could not sign new contracts.

