Chelsea coach Thomas Tuchel described winning the Club World Cup as an “incomparable feeling” as the European champions got their hands on the last major trophy missing from their cabinet.

Kai Havertz repeated his heroics from the Champions League final in May, nervelessly converting a penalty deep into extra time as Chelsea overcame Palmeiras 2-1 on Saturday.

The Blues become the third English club to win the competition after Manchester United and Liverpool.

“Maybe this cup or this tournament is not so highly regarded in Europe, but once you’re here and once you feel it, it totally catches you,” said Tuchel.

“You’re on the bus and you drive in the evening and you see the lights of the stadium, and you don’t know the other team because they don’t come from you country, not from your league, it’s a fantastic feeling.

