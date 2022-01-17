Thomas Tuchel said on Monday it would be wrong to change Chelsea’s approach just to suit misfiring striker Romelu Lukaku, insisting the club are doing “everything to help him”.

The Chelsea boss voiced his frustration at the Belgium forward and his other attacking players after the west London side’s costly 1-0 defeat by Premier League leaders Manchester City on Saturday.

Tuchel, whose outfit travel to Brighton on Tuesday, was asked at his pre-match press conference on Monday whether he should change Chelsea’s style of play to suit their 28-year-old club-record signing, who re-joined the Blues from Inter in August.

