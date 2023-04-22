With six league matches remaining, Bayern Munich’s title credentials will face a stern examination on Saturday at Mainz, one of the Bundesliga’s form sides.

Bayern’s Champions League elimination at the hands of Manchester City on Wednesday, along with their German Cup exit earlier in April, means only one chance of silverware remains for the trophy-hungry club.

Bayern lead the Bundesliga but Borussia Dortmund are just two points behind.

Bayern manager Thomas Tuchel said the Mainz clash would be a test after Wednesday’s 1-1 home draw with City completed a 4-1 elimination on aggregate.

