Bayern Munich manager Thomas Tuchel held hope of a miracle comeback after his side’s 3-0 loss to Manchester City on Tuesday in the Champions League quarter final, first leg.

Bayern host Man City in next Wednesday’s return leg and despite the thrashing Tuchel said the outing at the Etihad Stadium was “fun”.

“Today I felt a bit of a shock with how much I’m in love with my team,” Tuchel told Amazon Prime.

“It was a lot of fun today. How we did it, we were strong, we were emotional, we were clever.”

The loss was Bayern’s worst in the Champions League since 2017, when they were hammered 3-0 by Paris Saint-Germain.

Read the full story on sportsdesk.com.mt...