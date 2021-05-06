Thomas Tuchel hailed the hunger of his “fantastic” Chelsea stars as they reached the Champions League final with a 2-0 win against Real Madrid on Wednesday.

Goals from Timo Werner and Mason Mount booked Chelsea’s first Champions League final appearance since they won the competition for the only time in 2012.

Tuchel’s side will face Premier League rivals Manchester City in the final in Istanbul on May 29.

Chelsea’s 3-1 aggregate victory was well deserved as they produced a commanding display in the semi-final second leg at Stamford Bridge, stifling Real’s sporadic attacks and repeatedly hitting them on the counter.

