Thomas Tuchel said Friday he is convinced that Chelsea “will stay a strong club” after Roman Abramovich’s dramatic announcement he is selling up following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The Russian billionaire, alleged to have close links to President Vladimir Putin, said it was in the “best interest” of the Champions League holders if he cuts ties after 19 years at the helm.

Abramovich has not been named on a growing British sanctions list targeting Russian banks, businesses and tycoons following Putin’s attack on Ukraine last week.

