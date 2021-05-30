Chelsea coach Thomas Tuchel said he had sensed before the Champions League final that his side would win on Saturday.
Tuchel guided Paris Saint-Germain to last season’s Champions League final which they lost 1-0 to Bayern Munich.
PSG sacked the German in December but he was almost immediately hired by Chelsea and led the Russian-owned club to the second Champions League victory in their history thanks to a single goal from Kai Havertz in Porto.
