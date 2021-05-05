Thomas Tuchel says it is not the right time to focus on extending his contract at Chelsea as he prepares his team to face Real Madrid with a place in the Champions League final at stake.

Real’s Karim Benzema cancelled out a Christian Pulisic away goal in the first leg in Spain last week, leaving the tie delicately poised at 1-1 ahead of Wednesday’s game.

The German manager has had a flying start to his career at Stamford Bridge, losing just twice since he replaced Frank Lampard in January.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk, the new sports website by Times of Malta