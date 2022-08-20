Thomas Tuchel is in talks with Chelsea over extending his contract although the German says he is focusing on “my team... and on being competitive”.

The 48-year-old’s present contract runs until 2024. He signed that after guiding Chelsea to the 2021 Champions League trophy having initially had an 18-month deal when he replaced the sacked Frank Lampard in January 2021.

“My people talk to the owners and take care of everything else,” said Tuchel on Friday ahead of Sunday’s away match at Leeds.

“You know how glad I am to be here and how much I like it.

