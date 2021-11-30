Thomas Tuchel said on Tuesday Chelsea midfielder Jorginho does not need Ballon d’Or recognition to prove he is among the world’s best after the Italian finished third in the prestigious player of the year award.

Paris Saint-Germain forward Lionel Messi won the Ballon d’Or for a seventh time on Monday, with Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski second in the voting and Jorginho third.

Jorginho helped Chelsea win the Champions League last season before emerging as a key figure in Italy’s Euro 2020 triumph.

And, while the 29-year-old was unable to cap a memorable year with the Ballon d’Or, the Blues boss is more interested in helping his players achieve collective success rather than personal plaudits.

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta