Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger described Romelu Lukaku as a “beast” to handle for defenders with the Belgian closing in on a return to Stamford Bridge for a reported club record fee of £97 million ($135 million).

Lukaku is expected to complete his move from Inter ahead of the start of the Premier League season this weekend, but will not be in the Chelsea squad for Wednesday’s UEFA Super Cup final against Villarreal in Belfast.

“I’m not in the position to announce anything,” said Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel ahead of the European champions first competitive match of the campaign.

“We have discussed how we can improve the squad, which is not easy.

