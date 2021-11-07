Thomas Tuchel insists Ross Barkley can make an impact on Chelsea’s bid to win the Premier League title after the midfielder came in from the cold in Saturday’s 1-1 draw against Burnley.

Barkley made his first Premier League start this term as Tuchel tweaked the leaders’ line-up at Stamford Bridge.

The 27-year-old got his rare chance because Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner are injured, while Mason Mount was only fit enough for a substitute’s role after a tooth infection.

Barkley started in a ‘false nine’ role in Chelsea’s three-man attack and delivered arguably the best performance of his troubled three-year spell with the Blues.

