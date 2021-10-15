Thomas Tuchel has warned Chelsea not to expect an easy ride during a run of fixtures that could boost their Premier League title challenge.

Tuchel’s side have a golden opportunity to cement their position at the top of the Premier League over the next five matches.

The Blues are currently one point clear of second-placed Liverpool after winning five of their first seven games.

That margin could be significantly wider by the time they have finished playing Brentford, Norwich, Newcastle, Burnley and Leicester.

But, wary about sending the wrong message to his players, Chelsea boss Tuchel said it would be foolish to expect five wins just because they will go into the matches as favourites.

