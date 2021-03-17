Thomas Tuchel admits Chelsea have been handed a major advantage by not having to travel for the second leg of their Champions League last-16 tie against Atletico Madrid on Wednesday.

The first leg between the Spanish league leaders and the Blues was played in Romanian capital Bucharest as a result of coronavirus travel restrictions.

Both legs of the ties between Liverpool and RB Leipzig and Manchester City’s clash with Borussia Moenchengladbach have been moved to Budapest.

However, Chelsea will defend their 1-0 first-leg lead at Stamford Bridge, even though the game will be played behind closed doors.

