Thomas Tuchel says he will put a competitive Chelsea team on the pitch next season irrespective of the constraints on the club as a result of their asset freeze and impending sale.

Russian owner Roman Abramovich put Chelsea on the market last month following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and was subsequently targeted by UK sanctions.

Chelsea have been unable to renew contracts for existing players and are effectively under a transfer ban under the terms of a strict government licence.

Three rival bidders are hoping for a decision from New York merchant bank the Raine Group this week on a preferred bidder for the club.

Chelsea have lost ground on their rivals over recruitment for next season, although they still hope to bring in new players and have been linked with Sevilla defender Jules Kounde.

