The 12-point gap between Premier League leaders Chelsea and Manchester United after just 12 games finally cost Ole Gunnar Solskjaer his job as the Red Devils manager, but the Blues provide the inspiration for what United could still achieve this season.

Less than a year ago, Chelsea also sacked a former legendary player turned manager when Frank Lampard was dismissed from Stamford Bridge.

Four months later, the same squad were crowned champions of Europe thanks to a rapid transformation by Thomas Tuchel.

