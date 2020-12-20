The best reads of the week by the National Book Council and Times of Malta
Il-Wiċċ l-Ieħor
By Ġorġ Peresso
Horizons Malta
€12, ISBN 9789995775667
An art critic’s meeting with a woman shatters his ritualistic world and pushes his inner fragmentation to the surface – challenging his existence. In Ġorġ Peresso’s minimalist novel, psychological introspection, illusions and beautiful imagery meet on the same musical sheet.
Ir-Redentur:
History, Art and Cult of the
Miraculous Effigy of
Christ the Redeemer at Senglea
By Jonathan Farrugia
Midsea Books, Senglea Collegiate
Chapter €75, ISBN: 9789993277149
This book draws on findings by Maltese scholars, Atelier del Restauro conservators and scientists from the Diagnostic Science Laboratories of Heritage Malta and the National Research Council of Italy, to analyse Senglea’s statue of Christ the Redeemer.
Mikelin
By Sandra Hili Vassallo
Merlin Publishers
€5, ISBN: 9789990918076
Imeldina’s young fans will enjoy meeting her cousin, Mikelin who spends his time writing down questions and leaving them around the house. The adventure starts when he starts finding answers to his questions. Who is answering his questions? A brilliant adventure with lovely illustrations by Susanna Rumiz.
The Devil and the Dark Water
By Stuart Turton
Raven Books, ISBN-13:
978-1408889640
This murder mystery by the author of The Seven Deaths of Evelyn Hardcastle follows detective Samuel Pipps as he is transported to be executed for a crime he may have committed. On board the ship is his bodyguard Hayes, determined to prove that Pipps is innocent.
Where to buy your books online
AVC - www.merlinlibrary.com
B.D.L. Books - www.bdlbooks.com
EDE Books - www.edebooks.eu/bookstore
Faraxa Publishing - www.faraxabooks.com
Heritage Malta Publishing - www.heritagemalta.org/book-buy/heritage-malta-publications/
Horizons - www.horizons.com.mt/
Kite Group - www.kitegroup.com.mt/
Klabb Kotba Maltin / Midsea Books - www.midseabooks.com/books
Merlin Publishers - www.merlinpublishers.com
Miller Distributors Ltd. - www.agendabookshop.com
Miranda Publishers - www.mirandabooks.com
Octavo - www.octavo.app/en/store
Sensiela Kotba Soċjalisti - https://skspublishers.com/index.php/ministries/
