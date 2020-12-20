The best reads of the week by the National Book Council and Times of Malta

Il-Wiċċ l-Ieħor

By Ġorġ Peresso

Horizons Malta

€12, ISBN 9789995775667

An art critic’s meeting with a woman shatters his ritualistic world and pushes his inner fragmentation to the surface – challenging his existence. In Ġorġ Peresso’s minimalist novel, psychological introspection, illusions and beautiful imagery meet on the same musical sheet.

Ir-Redentur:

History, Art and Cult of the

Miraculous Effigy of

Christ the Redeemer at Senglea

By Jonathan Farrugia

Midsea Books, Senglea Collegiate

Chapter €75, ISBN: 9789993277149

This book draws on findings by Maltese scholars, Atelier del Restauro conservators and scientists from the Diagnostic Science Laboratories of Heritage Malta and the National Research Council of Italy, to analyse Senglea’s statue of Christ the Redeemer.

Mikelin

By Sandra Hili Vassallo

Merlin Publishers

€5, ISBN: 9789990918076

Imeldina’s young fans will enjoy meeting her cousin, Mikelin who spends his time writing down questions and leaving them around the house. The adventure starts when he starts finding answers to his questions. Who is answering his questions? A brilliant adventure with lovely illustrations by Susanna Rumiz.

The Devil and the Dark Water

By Stuart Turton

Raven Books, ISBN-13:

978-1408889640

This murder mystery by the author of The Seven Deaths of Evelyn Hardcastle follows detective Samuel Pipps as he is transported to be executed for a crime he may have committed. On board the ship is his bodyguard Hayes, determined to prove that Pipps is innocent.

