The best reads of the week by the National Book Council and Times of Malta
Tluq
By John Aquilina
Edizzjoni Skarta
€10, ISBN 9789995725051
Tluq is John Aquilina’s second collection of poetry, following Leħnek il-Libsa Tiegħi, which also won the National Book Prize in 2010. The running theme is loss – the kind that keeps on giving and finds form in a poetry which explores the meanings of being a friend, sibling, son, grandson and parent.
Murder on the Malta Express: Who Killed Daphne Caruana Galizia?
By Carlo Bonini, Manuel Delia, John Sweeney
Midsea Books Ltd
€18, ISBN: 9789993277347
This detailed investigation follows a trail of dirty money and explores how the journalist’s assassination was a blow to those who care for truth.
Ottu Ma Jridx Jikber
By Clare Azzopardi
Merlin Publishers
€5, ISBN: 9789990917956
Ottu is a little kangaroo who is finding it very difficult to leave his mother’s pouch. And why should he? In there it is warm and he is safe from everything. But as he grows, his mother’s pouch keeps getting smaller and smaller. Who will convince him to finally leave the safe pouch and seek his independence? And one fine day, it is Ottu’s birthday and all the other animals have a cunning plan.
The Silence
By Don DeLillo
Picador
€17, ISBN: 9781982164553
Set in the near future, the latest publication by one of the most dazzling voices of our time was completed before the advent of the coronavirus pandemic – yet it uncannily explores what five people feel being in a Manhattan apartment as screens go dark and outside, a catastrophic event unfolds.
