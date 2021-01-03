The best reads of the week by the National Book Council and Times of Malta

Tluq

By John Aquilina

Edizzjoni Skarta

€10, ISBN 9789995725051

Tluq is John Aquilina’s second collection of poetry, following Leħnek il-Libsa Tiegħi, which also won the National Book Prize in 2010. The running theme is loss – the kind that keeps on giving and finds form in a poetry which explores the meanings of being a friend, sibling, son, grandson and parent.

Murder on the Malta Express: Who Killed Daphne Caruana Galizia?

By Carlo Bonini, Manuel Delia, John Sweeney

Midsea Books Ltd

€18, ISBN: 9789993277347

This detailed investigation follows a trail of dirty money and explores how the journalist’s assassination was a blow to those who care for truth.

Ottu Ma Jridx Jikber

By Clare Azzopardi

Merlin Publishers

€5, ISBN: 9789990917956

Ottu is a little kangaroo who is finding it very difficult to leave his mother’s pouch. And why should he? In there it is warm and he is safe from everything. But as he grows, his mother’s pouch keeps getting smaller and smaller. Who will convince him to finally leave the safe pouch and seek his independence? And one fine day, it is Ottu’s birthday and all the other animals have a cunning plan.

The Silence

By Don DeLillo

Picador

€17, ISBN: 9781982164553

Set in the near future, the latest publication by one of the most dazzling voices of our time was completed before the advent of the coronavirus pandemic – yet it uncannily explores what five people feel being in a Manhattan apartment as screens go dark and outside, a catastrophic event unfolds.

Where to buy your books online

AVC www.merlinlibrary.com

B.D.L. Books www.bdlbooks.com

EDE Books www.edebooks.eu/bookstore

Faraxa Publishing www.faraxabooks.com

Heritage Malta Publishing www.heritagemalta.org/book-buy/heritage-malta-publications/

Horizons www.horizons.com.mt/

Kite Group www.kitegroup.com.mt/

Klabb Kotba Maltin / Midsea Books www.midseabooks.com/books

Merlin Publishers www.merlinpublishers.com

Miller Distributors Ltd. www.agendabookshop.com

Miranda Publishers www.mirandabooks.com

Octavo www.octavo.app/en/store

Sensiela Kotba Soċjalisti https://skspublishers.com/index.php/ministries/