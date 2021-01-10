The best reads of the week by the National Book Council and Times of Malta
Żewġ Drammi: Appuntamenti/Repubblika Immakulata
By Simone Spiteri
Simone Spiteri
€15, ISBN: 9789918200085
Appuntamenti and Repubblika Immakulata were written in a span of 14 years and chart the development of Simone Spiteri and of Maltese theatre. Appuntamenti follows six individuals on a bus stage and Repubblika Immakulata puts Malta under the lens.
The Unreality of Realism: An Insular Perspective on the Development of Modern Art
By Giuseppe Schembri Bonaci
Horizons Malta
€35, ISBN: 9995775700
This is the first in a series of publications dedicated to a theoretical reassessment of modern art, and offers a critical analysis of Realism as manifested in 19th and 20th century art. Schembri debates the topic of Realism as an art historical category from a theoretical and philosophical perspective with comparative strength.
L-Ispettaklu Stupend Żanżan Kelma
By Leanne Ellul and Clare Azzopardi
Merlin Publishers
€9.95, ISBN: 9789990918373
India couldn’t sleep and kept imagining Philomena Spright pointing her red-painted nails at her and shouting at her that she could win the L-Ispettaklu Stupend Żanżan Kelma competition. Could this be true?
The Mirror and the Light
By Hilary Mantel
Harper Collins
€30, ISBN: 9780007480999
England, May 1536. Anne Boleyn is dead and Thomas Cromwell breakfasts with the victors. The blacksmith’s son from Putney emerges from the spring’s bloodbath to continue his climb to power and wealth, while his formidable master, Henry VIII, settles to short-lived happiness.
Where to buy your books online
B.D.L. Books
www.bdlbooks.com
EDE Books
www.edebooks.eu/bookstore
Faraxa Publishing
www.faraxabooks.com
Heritage Malta Publishing
www.heritagemalta.org/book-buy/ heritage-malta-publications/
Horizons
www.horizons.com.mt/
Kite Group
www.kitegroup.com.mt/
Klabb Kotba Maltin / Midsea Books
www.midseabooks.com/books
Merlin Publishers
www.merlinpublishers.com
Miller Distributors Ltd.
www.agendabookshop.com
Miranda Publishers
www.mirandabooks.com
Octavo
www.octavo.app/en/store
Sensiela Kotba Soċjalisti
https://skspublishers.com/index.php/ministries/
