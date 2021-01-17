The best reads of the week by the National Book Council and Times of Malta

Trevor Żahra – Bejn Storja u Miti

By Sergio Grech

Horizons

€28, ISBN: 9789918200443.

Awarded with the Midalja tal-Qadi tar-Repubblika and various other awards by the National Book Council, the Malta Society for the Arts and the Akkademja tal-Malti, Trevor Zahra is a central figure in Maltese literature. This book focuses on an author whose versatility and energy shine across various literary genres.

Kissirtu kullimkien

By Lara Calleja

Horizons Malta

€10, ISBN: 9789990918519

A lament against the construction frenzy in Malta, this collection of short stories digs underneath the concrete, dust, tower cranes, wreckage and the uglification of the country to find despair, lost tranquillity but also hope, friendship and maybe, just maybe, the glimmer of change.

Żero

By John A. Bonello

Merlin Publishers

€9.95, ISBN: 9789990917864

Living in a highly technological apartment, Żero is a 14-year-old boy who has never met another living being his whole life. Then one day, a power cut hits – the security doors open and for the first time in his life, Żero steps out into the real world. Written by Luigi Ballerini and translated by John A. Bonello, Żero is a thrilling read for children and adults alike.

The Prophets

By Robert Jones Jr

G.P. Putnam’s Sons

€27, ISBN: 9780593085684

An outstanding debut, Robert Jones Jr’s The Prophets tells of the forbidden union of two enslaved young men – Isaiah and Samuel – on a Deep South plantation, as they seek refuge in each other while battling a betrayal that threatens their existence. A brilliant young voice who writes with lyricism spiked with anger.

Where to buy your books online

AVC

www.merlinlibrary.com

B.D.L. Books

www.bdlbooks.com

EDE Books

www.edebooks.eu/bookstore

Faraxa Publishing

www.faraxabooks.com

Heritage Malta Publishing

www.heritagemalta.org/book-buy/heritage-malta-publications/

Horizons

www.horizons.com.mt/

Kite Group

www.kitegroup.com.mt/

Klabb Kotba Maltin/Midsea Books

www.midseabooks.com/books

Merlin Publishers

www.merlinpublishers.com

Agenda Bookshop (Miller)

www.agendabookshop.com

Miranda Publishers

www.mirandabooks.com

Octavo

www.octavo.app/en/store

Sensiela Kotba Soċjalisti

https://skspublishers.com/