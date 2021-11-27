VALLETTA 3

Tulimieri 18, 53; Arthur 45

MOSTA 1

Akibule 88

VALLETTA

A. Guarnone-6 (80 Y. Cini), J. Borg-6, R. Camilleri-6 (61 J. Zerafa-5), T. Caruana-6 (80 L. Campos), J. Arthur-6, H. Dilaver-6, I. Curjuric-6 (61 S. Dimech-5.5), R. Muscat-6.5, E. Sala-6, M. Fontanella-6, K. Tulimieri-7.5 (70 E. Pena Beltre).

MOSTA

M. Jovicic-5, R. Briffa-6, W. Donkin-5 (66 M.Mifsud-), D. Bonniċi- 5.5(46 J. Nsumoh-5), C Failla-5, J. Bezzina-5 (46 N. Agius-4), I. Doric-5 (46 G.Sciberras-4), M. Hetemaj-4 (46 J. Vassallo-4), R. Moriscio-5, Z. Brincat-5, S. Akinbule-5.5.

Referee: Emanuel Grech

Yellow cards: Borg, Akinbule.

BOV player of the match: Kevin Tulimieri (Valletta)

Valletta underlined their title credentials with an emphatic defeat of Mosta.

A combination of results on-and-off pitch saw them climb from sixth place to take the second spot behind runaway leaders Hibernians.

In the run-up to the match, Valletta received a big boost when the MFA Protests Board overturned their 2-1 defeat against Sliema, before Floriana’s upset with Sirens gave them the opportunity to go three points ahead of their arch-rivals and Valletta duly accepted the invitation.

