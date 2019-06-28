Valletta started their transfer business when on Monday they completed the signings of midfielder Kevin Tulimieri.

Tulimieri certainly needs no introduction as the Italian players enjoyed an impressive first season at Ħamrun Spartans last season as he helped the Reds finishing in fourth place in the BOV Premier League.

The nippy midfielder had made no secret of his desire to leave the Spartans at the end of the season despite having another year on his contract.

However, after protracted negotiations he managed to get his contract rescinded by the Spartans and immediately agreed personal terms with the Malta champions.

Tulimieri put pen to paper on a three-year contract.

The Citizens are also closing in on another midfield reinforcement as they are in talks with Brazilian and Douglas Packer.

Douglas, on the other hand, is a new face in Maltese football.

The 32-year-old started his senior career in Italy when he played for Robur Siena and Ravenna.

But then he decided to return to his homeland where he spent the past eight seasons, playing for Botafogo, Cuiaba and Guarani among others.

Douglas arrived in Malta last week and on Monday he attended his first training session under new coach Darren Abdilla.

He is expected to complete his move on Tuesday.

Both Tulimieri and Douglas are expected to be part of the City team that is preparing for their Champions League qualifier against Luxembour side F91 Dudelange.