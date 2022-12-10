BIRKIRKARA 2

Iorio 12; Tulimieri 86

BALZAN 1

Sousa 45

BIRKIRKARA

G. Nava-6.5, O. Iorio-6 (80 K. Tulimieri), E. Pepe-6.5, A. Da Paixao-7 (85 J. Farrugia), Y. Yankam-6.5, K. Zammit-6, C. Attard-6, E. Cabrera-6 (80 P. Mbong), S. Zibo-6, A. Coppola-6, D. Ribeiro-6 (61 D. Pires).

BALZAN

J. Debono-6, I. Bozovic-6, D. Torres-6.5 (89 L. Agius), M. Grima-6 (89 A. Bradshaw), P. Fenech-6.5, A. Torres-6.5, M. Zlatkovic-6, A. Satariano-6 (68 S. Arab), N. Braunovic-6 (68 M. Raso), M. Sousa-6, A. Andrejic-6 (86 B. Kaljevic).

Referee: Trustin Farrugia Cann.

Yellow cards: Zammit, Satariano, Cabrera, Nava, Da Paixao, Zlatkovic, A. Coppola, Andrejic.

Red Cards: Arab (B) 90.

BOV Player of the Match: Alex Alves (Birkirkara).

A goal four minutes from time by substitute Kevin Tulimieri handed Birkirkara three precious points as they defeated Balzan 2-1.

Although the Stripes took an early lead, Balzan equalised before half-time and during the second half, the two teams shared the exchanges.

But in the end, Giovanni Tedesco’s side regained the lead to take home the three points. Thanks to this win, Birkirkara move second, one point ahead of Hibernians, who, however have a game in hand.

Three players were back in the starting line-up for Birkirkara as Giacomo Nava replaced Amara Sylla in goal while Enrico Pepe and Alessandro Coppola were back after serving a one-match ban.

Click here for full story