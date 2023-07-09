Basil Tuma scored Malta’s first and only goal for Malta on Sunday as Malta fell to Portugal 2-1 in a David-and-Goliath contest at the Gozo Stadium. Simultaneously, Italy secured their passage into the next round at the expense of Poland.

Alberto Bollini’s side needed at least a draw to make it through the group phase and the 1-1 stalemate against the Poles was enough for them to advance. Poland, on their part, failed to make it to the group stage in this tournament once again.

While Malta had been already confirmed out of the next round after two defeats to Italy and Poland, Portugal went into the fixture already knowing that they would top the group.

But they did not hold back, and Miguel Fale made the score 1-0 after just eight minutes with a low shot into the corner of the net which Hugo Sacco could not reach.

