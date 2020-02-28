Local bluefin tuna operators have proposed measures to cut down on seafood fraud and argued that they should be allowed to self-regulate them.

Operators want to introduce a penalty point system for any stakeholder involved in the sale of tuna, including hotels, restaurants and fishmongers, as a measure to deter fraud.

They also want to speed up the process of investigating anyone caught with large quantities of fish, with sanctions for anyone guilty of administrative breaches which fall short of a criminal offence.

The chief executive officer of the Federation of Maltese Aquaculture Producers (FMAP), Charlon Gouder, argued that the industry should self-regulate such issues because self-regulation on environmental issues "had worked in the past".

Addressing a news conference on Friday, Dr Gouder said the federation, which comprises three of four fish farm owners, wanted to ensure maximum compliance and thorough audit functions.

Operators are also proposing random controls on intra-farm transfers and a traceability system during internal transfers of Bluefin tuna in farm cages using stereoscopic cameras.

In serious cases of non-compliance, permits for bluefin tuna activities should not be renewed, Dr Gouder said.

He said the operators were proposing the introduction of DNA techniques to identify the species as well as a full traceability system linking invoices and bluefin tuna labels originating from Malta.

Sea slime

Bluefin tuna operators have been staunchly criticised for having generated sea slime through their offshore fish farming activities.

Asked by Times of Malta about the sea slime issue, Dr Gouder said the matter had been largely curtailed thanks to self-regulatory measures taken by the sector.

He said last year the operators collected some 96,000 litres of fish oil residue from tuna feed like mackerel or sardines. He said efforts were being made to collect the residue at source.

“I don’t blame those who complain because bathers have a right to go to the beach and find the sea clean. The issue has largely been resolved but we are not perfect. However, we cannot take all the blame for it because not all white foam is coming from the tuna operators. It’s part of a natural occurrence because the sea is alive,” he said.