A professional footballer in Tunisia has died after setting himself alight earlier this week in what he said was a protest against the “police state” ruling the country, his brother said Friday.

Nizar Issaoui, 35, suffered third-degree burns from his action in the village of Haffouz in the central region of Kairouan, his brother Ryad told AFP.

He was taken from hospital in Kairouan to the specialist burns hospital in Tunis but doctors were unable to save his life, the brother said.

“He died yesterday (Thursday) and will be buried today.”

Issaoui’s protest recalled that of street vendor Mohamed Bouazizi, who burned himself to death on December 17, 2010.

