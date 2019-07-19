Tunisian voters turned out Sunday to choose from a crowded field of candidates after a divisive campaign in the country's second free presidential poll since the 2011 Arab Spring.

Prominent candidates, in the absence of opinion polls, included media mogul Nabil Karoui, behind bars due to a money laundering probe, Abdelfattah Mourou, heading a first-time bid for Islamist-inspired party Ennahdha, and Prime Minister Youssef Chahed.

Some 13,000 polling booths opened across Tunisia at 8:00 am (0700 GMT) and Mourou smiled broadly as he cast his ballot, while Chahed said he was "proud of this great event", after voting.

"The world is watching. By tonight or tomorrow, Tunisia will be in good hands," the premier said.

His popularity has been tarnished by a sluggish economy and the rising cost of living.

The prime minister has also found himself having to vehemently deny accusations that Karoui's detention since late August was politically inspired.

At polling stations visited by AFP journalists in the early hours, there was a high proportion of older voters, but few young people.

"Where are the young people? This is their country, their future," said Adil Toumi, a man in his 60s who came to vote "to participate in a national celebration, a victory for democracy".

By 1pm local time, turnout had reached 16.3%, according to the national elections body.

The election follows an intense campaign characterised more by personality clashes than political differences.

It had been brought forward by the death in July of 92-year-old president Beji Caid Essebsi, whose widow also passed away on Sunday morning.

Essebsi had been elected in the wake of the 2011 revolt that overthrew former dictator Zine El Abidine Ben Ali.

Publication of opinion polls has officially been banned since July, but one thing appeared sure -- many voters were undecided until just ahead of voting, due to the difficulty of reading a shifting political landscape.

Some hopefuls have tried to burnish anti-establishment credentials to distance themselves from a political elite discredited by personal quarrels.

One key newcomer was Kais Saied, a 61-year-old law professor and expert on constitutional affairs, who avoided attaching his bid to a political party.

Instead, he lobbied door-to-door to drum up support for his conservative platform.

- Last minute withdrawals -

Another independent candidate was Defence Minister Abdelkarim Zbidi, a technocrat running for the first time, although with backing from Essebsi's Nidaa Tounes party.

The long list of active runners was trimmed by the last-minute withdrawal of two candidates in favour of Zbidi: former political adviser Mohsen Marzouk and businessman Slim Riahi, although their names remained on the ballot paper.

But Karoui's detention, just 10 days ahead of the start of campaigning, has been the top story of the election.

Studies suggested his arrest boosted his popularity.

A controversial businessman, Karoui built his appeal by using his Nessma television channel to launch charity campaigns, handing out food aid to some of the country's poorest.

But his detractors portray him as a would-be Silvio Berlusconi, the former Italian premier who they allege partly owns his channel.

On Friday, an appeal for the Tunisian mogul's release from prison ahead of the election was rejected, his party and lawyers said, two days after his defence team announced he was on a hunger strike.

The polarisation risks derailing the electoral process, according to Michael Ayari, an analyst for the International Crisis Group.

- 'Divisive' candidates -

Isabelle Werenfels, a researcher at the German Institute for International and Security Affairs, called the vote a democratic "test" because "it may require accepting the victory of a polarising candidate" such as Karoui.

Distrust of the political elite has been deepened by an unemployment rate of 15 percent and a rise in the cost of living by close to a third since 2016.

Jihadist attacks have exacted a heavy toll on the key tourism sector.

Some stations were staying open until 6:00 pm, while others were to close two hours earlier for security reasons.

Around 70,000 security forces were mobilised for the polls.

Exit polls were expected overnight Sunday into Monday, but preliminary results not due from the electoral commission until Tuesday.

The date of a second and final round between the top two candidates has not been announced, but it must be held by October 23 at the latest and may even take place on the same day as legislative polls, October 6.