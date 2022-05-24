Forty-five Tunisian businessmen operating in various economic sectors started a prospecting visit to Valletta on Sunday, May 22 - they will be in Malta until Wednesday, May 25.

The delegation of Tunisian businessmen is seeking, through this visit, to forge partnerships to access the Maltese market in several fields such as health, security and environment as well as well-developed sectors in Malta.

"This economic mission aims to foster the Tunisian-Maltese economic relations and to study ways to boost economic trade between the two countries in several fields such as drug industry, agriculture, industry, studies and computer security," said Mourad Bacha, director of Preventis, a company specialised in the prevention and control of occupational hazards.

Organised by CONECT in partnership with the Tunisian Embassy in Malta, the Maltese Embassy to Tunisia, Malta Enterprise and Malta Chamber, this third post-COVID economic mission, taking place after two other successful missions to Senegal and Mauritania, will target SMEs looking for opportunities to expand into foreign markets,

CONECT International president Foued Gueddich said the visit will also be an opportunity to have meetings with Maltese business leaders and senior officials in order to build alliances and conclude strategic partnership contracts.

Last year, Malta recorded a growth rate of about 5.7 per cent, an inflation rate of two per cent and an unemployment rate of 3.6 per cent, while the share of the individual in the GDP is estimated at €28.955 billion. Malta's main economic partners are Germany (12.5 per cent), Italy (10.3 per cent) and France (nine per cent) while its main importers are Italy (19.8 per cent), Germany (seven per cent) and the UK (6.7 per cent).