The captains of two Tunisian fishing vessels intercepted in Maltese waters on Sunday were fined €10,000 upon their arraignment on Tuesday.

Belwaer Mohamed Ali, 39, captain of the ‘Ayatou Allah,’ and Khnissi Khemais, 41, captain of the ‘Mohammed Yahia,’ were arrested off Gozo’s west coast by Maltese soldiers who boarded their vessels and escorted them to Grand Harbour.

The soldiers had to call for assistance since the captains initially refused to obey orders.

In court, both captains were charged with unlicensed fishing in Maltese waters and failing to inform Maltese authorities of the amount and description of the fish on board.

Both men pleaded guilty to the various breaches in terms of the Fisheries Conservation and Management Act.

Magistrate Ian Farrugia condemned them to a €10,000 fine, ordering them not to leave the boats until the fine is settled.

Inspectors Elliot Magro and Daryl Borg prosecuted.