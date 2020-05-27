The Tunisian football championship will resume its season, in August behind closed doors, the Tunisian football federation said Wednesday.

Play was suspended in March due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Closed-door training will restart at the beginning of June, the Tunisian Football Federation (FTF) told AFP.

No further details were available on the schedule of matches or training, and the restart only relates to the top two tiers of the professional league.

The 2020-2021 Ligue I season is scheduled to begin in October.

On Tuesday, the FTF, in collaboration with the Tunisian health ministry, published a strategy document on restarting football.

It says all players will have to commit to respecting virus prevention measures and state that they understand the risks, while assessments and medical examinations will be carried out before and during the competition period.

Neighbouring Algeria has yet to make a decision on its football championship.