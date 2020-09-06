A knife attack on Sunday killed a Tunisian National Guard officer and wounded another in the coastal town of Sousse, a National Guard spokesman told AFP.
"A patrol of two National Guard officers was attacked with a knife in the centre of Sousse," 140 kilometres south of the capital Tunis, said the spokesman, Houcem Eddine Jebali.
"One died as a martyr and the other was wounded and is hospitalised," he said, adding that "this is a terrorist attack".
