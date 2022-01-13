The Tunisian press reacted furiously Thursday after a bizarre defeat in the previous day’s Africa Cup of Nations match against Mali, in which the referee blew the final whistle twice before full time.
“Refereeing scandal!” was the front-page headline of Arabic-language Al-Chourouk daily, saying the decision by Zambian official Janny Sikazwe was “a shock to Tunisians and Africans” that “would not happen even in street football matches.”
Mali were leading 1-0 when Sikazwe signalled the end of the match after 85 minutes, then again at 89 minutes and 47 seconds – even though three minutes of time added on had been scheduled.
