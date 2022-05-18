Local telecoms firm GO plc has appointed Lassaad Ben Dhiab as chairman of the company with immediate effect, the company said on Wednesday.

Ben Dhiab has been an active board member of the company since May 2019. He succeeds Samir Saied, who quit in October 2021 after he was appointed economy minister in his native Tunisia.

It is Ben Dhiab’s second such appointment in as many months: in April, he was made chairman and chief executive of GO’s majority shareholder, Tunisie Telecom, which acquired 65 per cent of GO in 2016.

News of Ben Dhiab's appointment comes one week before the company holds its Annual General Meeting on May 25.

GO's new chairman, Lassad Ben Dhiab.

A telecommunications engineer who holds a Master’s degree in physical sciences from the University of Sciences in Monastir, Ben Dhiab brings with him three decades of experience in the telecoms sector.

Commenting on his appointment, he said, “I am very proud to assume this new position at GO plc. I have worked alongside the board for the past three years and am confident that together we can continue to steer this company to even greater success that will continue to yield both returns for our shareholders, as well as continued value for our esteemed clients.”

GO CEO Nikhil Patil welcomed the appointment.

“Mr Dhiab brings with him a wealth of experience that am sure will contribute to our continued success,” he said.