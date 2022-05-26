A museum set in a Battery built by the Knights of Malta is set to reopen after a €500,000 restoration.

The Tunarra Museum, in the Westreme Battery, tells the story of the 300-year-old building and its more recent link to the tuna fishing industry.

Part of the museum has been transformed into an interactive interpretation centre from where visitors can see how tuna used to be fished in the past.

Structural damage was repaired and embellishment works were carried out in the surrounding area for the zone to become more attractive to tourists.

Some 80 per cent of the project was paid for through EU funds.

It was inaugurated by the parliamentary secretaries for EU funds and local government Chris Bonett and Alison Zerafa Civelli and Mellieħa mayor Dario Vella.