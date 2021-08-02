There is no shortage of news coming from the travel industry. Some of the information is mildly encouraging, but some sobering realities are reported by those operating in tourism.

On one hand, National Statistics Office data showed a 62 per cent increase in Maltese holidaymakers in Gozo in 2020. Language schools can now get special permission to reopen with significant restrictions after being closed following a surge in COVID infections in July. The queuing at the airport seems to be less stressful.

But beyond these faint blips of good news, the travel industry is facing significant turbulence. With the surge in infections, inward bound tourism has taken a significant knock.

Air Malta is reported to have seen 15,000 booking cancellations following the announcement of new, more restrictive travel rules, put in place to protect the population. That translates into millions in lost tourist expenditure.

Meanwhile, travel agents have mixed opinions about outbound tourism.

Some say the Maltese are travelling again. However, when one discounts the upbeat tone of some agents trying to talk up the market, the reality is that many people are still afraid to travel – as seen in our recent survey – and prefer to spend their holidays in Gozo.

The industry’s reactions to managing this turbulence range from asking for more assistance from taxpayers to increased marketing efforts.

Few are questioning, at least publicly, the long-term prospects of theindustry.

The government has rightly signalled that the direct financial assistance to businesses hit by COVID will start to be tapered down quite soon.

But beyond a so-called vision document issued last January, there is not enough to show that the Malta Tourism Authority and government policymakers are eager to develop new strategies to deal with the increasing obsolescence of the industry’s business model.

One would expect a blast of marketing initiatives to steer the industry out of the present turbulence in the coming months. This could backfire badly, causing more misery to operators.

For instance, the UK’s Sunday Times published an article entitled ‘A Brit’s guide to buying a home in Malta’.

This article was inspired by sales talk that glosses over the structural economic challenges that the Maltese economy faces, ranging from the perception of Malta as a rogue state following the FATF greylisting to the vision of Malta, as described by one commenter, as “an ugly, barren, overpopulated, polluted, over-developed building site that can only get worse”.

One could argue that, in reality, the situation is not as bad as that. But as in many other issues that influence public opinion and behaviour, perception is often more important than reality.

Before writing off the negative perceptions that some foreigners have about the country, we need to be honest with ourselves and challenge the long-held delusions that we are a centre of excellence in the Mediterranean, if not also in the world.

Some of the damage that has been done to the image of the country is irreversible. Over-development is just one example. But we can reverse some toxic trends. Gozitans, for instance, are still in time to stop the craze of over-development that is gaining momentum thanks to the short-sightedness and intimate relationships of industry, regulators and politicians.

The marketing hype of Malta as an oasis of serenity in a troubled world will not succeed.

Like some other sectors of the economy, the travel industry can only steer safely out of the present turbulence if policymakers press the strategy reset button and come up with fresh ideas for the future.