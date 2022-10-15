The death toll from a methane blast in a coal mine in northwest Turkey rose to 41 Saturday, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said, after the last missing miner was found dead.

"Our priority was to find the miners in the gallery. We finally reached the last one. He also died, bringing the number of deaths to 41," Erdogan said, ending rescue operations more than 20 hours after the deadly explosion on Friday evening.