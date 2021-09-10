Turkey parted ways on Friday with head coach Senol Gunes after the national team was demolished 6-1 by the Netherlands in their 2022 World Cup qualifier earlier this week.

The national football federation said “it was mutually decided to part ways” with Gunes after Turkey suffered one of its heaviest defeats in national team history.

The football-mad nation held out high hopes for 69-year-old Gunes — who guided Turkey to the 2002 World Cup semi-finals — when he took charge of the team in 2019.

