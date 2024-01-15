A Turkish court on Monday released pending trial an Israeli footballer who was detained after displaying a message referring to the Israel-Hamas war during a first division match.

Sagiv Jehezkel, 28, displayed a bandage on his wrist reading “100 days. 07/10” next to a Star of David when he celebrated scoring a goal for Antalyaspor against Trabzonspor on Sunday.

Turkish prosecutors launched a criminal investigation over Jehezkel’s alleged “incitement to hate”, and his club tore up the player’s contract for “exhibiting behaviour that goes against our country’s sensitivities”.

NTV television reported that a private plane had been sent from Israel on Monday to pick up Jehezkel and his family so that they could return home.

Jehezkel’s detention was furiously condemned on Monday by top Israeli officials, sending relations between the two regional powers to a new low.

