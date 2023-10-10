After four failed bids in the recent past, Turkey is finally set to be awarded the hosting rights for a major international football tournament this week when UEFA decides where Euro 2032 will be staged.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has long dreamt of hosting one of the world’s most prestigious sporting events.

Now he is set to finally get the chance, despite the country being mired in an economic crisis with the annual inflation rate hovering near 60 percent.

On Tuesday, UEFA’s executive committee meets to announce the hosts for the 2028 and 2032 European Championships.

Read full story on sport.timesofmalta.com