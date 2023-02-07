The Turkish embassy in Malta is appealing for donations to assist the tens of thousands that have been left homeless after Monday's devastating earthquake.

The embassy is asking for ideally new and unused items suitable for winter conditions, as victims have been left battling the harsh freezing weather conditions.

As Turkey and Syria begin to assess the damages caused by the massive earthquake, it has been estimated that more than 5,000 people have been killed and injured.

Rescuers from across the world have travelled to the affected areas to help the rescue and recovery efforts, yet there are some ways people in Malta can also help.

Warm clothing items such as raincoats, boots, sweaters, gloves, and scarves for both children and adults are just some of the clothing items people can donate to the embassy in Malta.

Other items, such as tents, beds, blankets, canned food, diapers, and baby formulas can be donated to the embassy at 35, Sir Luigi Preziosi Square, Floriana.

All the donations will be sent to Turkey via Turkish Airlines.

The local Voluntary Organisation, SOS Malta has launched an emergency appeal and is calling for donations to support earthquake relief efforts in Turkey and Syria.

People can donate here or via SMS donations: 50616125 - €4.66 or 50619226 - €11.65

Donations can also be sent to AFAD, Turkey’s official disaster and emergency management presidency: afad.gov.tr/depremkampanyasi2

Meanwhile, Melita Ltd is refunding charges for international calls to Turkey and Syria to support those affected by the devastating earthquake in the region.

The telecommunications company said refunds will be issued for international calls made by Melita mobile and fixed customers calling from Malta to Turkey (+90) and Syria (+963).

Refunds will be applied on calls made between February 6 and 8.