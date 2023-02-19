President George Vella was on Sunday contacted by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who underlined Turkey's "heartfelt appreciation for the hands-on assistance that has been mobilised by the Maltese authorities, NGOs, and the people of Malta".

During the telephone call, President Vella conveyed his condolences and support to the people of Turkey following the devastating earthquake that has claimed over 46,000 lives in Turkey and Syria.

President Erdogan stated that the solidarity demonstrated by Malta had added strength to the country’s resilience and touched the Turkish people’s hearts.