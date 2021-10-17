Turkey has put on a 24-point second half to shut out Malta 36-12 at Bodrum, Turkey on Sunday afternoon.

Malta hit back through tries from Dean Zammit and Robin Cutajar after the Knights went down 12-0 early. Zarrin Galea converted each time.

After the Knights lost three players to bone fractures and breaks during game one against the Czech Republic, local players Robin Cutajar, Russell Bugeja and James Grech were among the best for Malta.

From the overseas leagues, Zarrin Galea, Alfie Jewitt and Dean Zammit did a lot of the needed work, that earned the away crowd’s respect, Karl Cassar playing a solid captain’s knock.

Together, the wounded Malta team earned the fans' respect on and off the field.

