MALTA 1

Barbara 67

TURKEY 6

Kilicsoy 15, 78

Acar 31, 90

Guler 37, 57

After an absence of one year, the Malta Under-17s were back in action in an UEFA tournament, after the previous year the Championship was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

It was a tough opening match for the Maltese youngsters, against a Turkey side with plenty of talent.

After a difficult opening half, Malta showed better cohesion after the break, resulting on some promising attacks.

However, the Turkish win was deserved beyond doubt, as they were much stronger and are perhaps the favourites to win this qualification group.

In the first half, the Maltese found it hard to find their way forward, with constant pressure of the visitors.

During the first 12 minutes, Turkey came already close to open the score twice, but Batuhan Celik’s header from a corner action and Emir Bars’ shot after a fast attack, both missed target.

