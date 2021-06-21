Putting Turkey’s early exit from Euro 2020 behind him, Hakan Calhanoglu focused on his future in Serie A on Monday, announcing a move from AC Milan to city rivals Inter.

The 27-year-old midfielder told Turkey’s TRT Spor that he will be in Milan on Tuesday to sign a contract after completing a physical with his new team.

“I have reached an agreement with Inter. I’m going to Milan,” he told the state broadcaster.

