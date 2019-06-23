Three years have passed since the heinous bloody July 15 coup attempt carried out by the FETO terrorist organisation targeted the Turkish State, democracy and people with the deadliest terrorist attack Turkey has ever experienced.

Never before has Turkey witnessed such savagery and treachery as that exhibited by the perpetrators of this coup attempt: the Parliament Building, the presidential complex, the building of the National Intelligence Organisation (MIT), buildings of the Turkish National Police and the headquarters of the Police Special Operations Department located in Ankara were bombed by rogue pilots.

Tanks were driven through the streets to mow down innocent civilians while helicopters and jets dropped bombs from the air and shot everyone in sight.

The Fetullahist traitors disguised as soldiers, who infiltrated the army by disobeying the chain of command of the armed forces, did not shy away from bombing their brothers-in-arms. It has not been possible to reach the bodies of 51 police officers who were martyred as the result of intense bombing that targeted the Police Special Operations Department Headquarters in the capital Ankara.

On that night, 251 citizens were killed and more than 2,000 people were injured.

The July 15 coup attempt revealed the grave threat posed by the FETO terrorist organisation against the Turkish State. A look at the dark network of this organisation, beginning from schools and prep-schools it has established over the last few decades, will give a full understanding of the planning, preparation, conduct and aim of the coup attempt.

By brainwashing young minds at schools founded under the disguise of so-called training activities, the organisation indoctrinated a large group of radical followers, who would carry out the instructions of the organisation’s leadership unquestioningly by violating all legal and moral norms, only to infiltrate through these graduates the most critical institutions of the State. Those considered as an obstacle to the organisation were eliminated treacherously as FETO conspired against them.

FETO strengthened its economic and political influence by abusing the State’s resources and authority for the vile interests of the organisation. On July 15, 2016, the sheer size of the secret structure established by FETO within the most critical institution, the Turkish Armed Forces, emerged from obscurity.

The Turkish people, who stood against this brutal act, fervently and courageously demonstrated to the world that they did not recognise any power over their will and stood ready to sacrifice their lives to protect their State and the democratic system.

In the past three years, the fight against FETO both inside and outside Turkey has constituted one of the main priorities of the Turkish State. Within Turkey, the efforts are being conducted under three pillars: firstly, on the basis of the rule of law, the perpetrators of the coup attempt have been brought to justice.

Secondly, FETO’s organisational structure within governmental institutions has been unveiled, administrative and judicial procedures have been initiated against its members and hence the “parallel state structure” has been brought down.

Thirdly, apart from those within the governmental institutions, FETO’s attempts to spread across all areas of the economy via its shell entities, particularly in the education, media and banking sectors, have been thwarted.

Despite facing extraordinary security challenges, there has been a successful conduct of fight at home in compliance with the principles of the rule of law and fundamental rights and freedoms. Efforts have been expended to avoid grievances while establishing new mechanisms to examine and settle alleged grievances.

As these developments took place, FETO underwent a significant transformation. The organisation, which lost its backbone in Turkey, is now trying to survive by making use of its structure abroad. Therefore, fighting against the structures of FETO abroad gained significance and became among the State’s top priorities.

Here, demonstrating and proving the fact that FETO also poses a threat to the security of other countries where it remains active became the main objective. The concrete examples gathered indicate that FETO does not hesitate to violate laws by acting almost like a secretive intelligence service and point out to the fact that it aims to establish political and economic zones of influence that permit the creation of structures similar to those in Turkey in other countries to which it has spread since the 1990s.

At the same time, administrative measures have been taken and legal proceedings have been initiated to limit the space of manoeuvre of the FETO terrorist organisation abroad and prevent its members from transferring money and escaping justice. Within the scope of investigations conducted in Turkey, extradition requests have been extended to countries where the main ringleaders of FETO structures abroad are located.

Meanwhile, the Turkish Maarif Foundation maintains its activities all around the world to prevent any shortfalls resulting from the steps taken against FETO, especially in the field of education.

While the Turkish State is getting concrete results for its efforts, it is of utmost importance that the international community gradually understands that FETO is not a social movement which engages with education and charity, contrary to the way it tries to portray itself, but rather a dark and insidious organisation with political and economic ambitions. A clear awareness regarding the characteristics of the organisation developed among public opinions abroad.

Various countries and international organisations declared FETO a terrorist organisation. In this context, FETO was declared a terrorist organisation in the 43rd session of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the OIC held October 19, 2016 while a similar resolution came up at the Asian Parliamentary Assembly on December 1, 2016 and at the 12th Conference of the Parliamentary Union of the OIC on January 27, 2017. In addition to the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, the Supreme Court of Pakistan declared FETO a terrorist organisation with the verdict rendered on December 28, 2018.

The awareness raised regarding FETO in third countries also stimulated closer monitoring and investigation of the activities related to these elements by the officials of the said countries.

Unlawful acts carried out by FETO-affiliated organisations have thus been revealed in various countries. The members of the organisation have been deported accordingly. In addition to those deported to third countries, more than 110 FETO members from over 20 countries have been extradited to Turkey.

The Turkish Maarif Foundation (TMF) has taken over FETO affiliated schools in 18 countries. The activities of FETO affiliated schools and language courses have been terminated in 36 countries.

The efforts increased the pressure on the members of the organisation living abroad and there has been a serious constriction within the structuring of the organisation abroad along with its capabilities. The number of FETO members attempting to escape the countries in which they are active has been on the rise, particularly in Africa, as well as Turkey.

While experiencing a visible disruption in its global network, the organisation still strives to make up victimisation stories by resorting to unfounded news through the use of its existing media outlets. It also attempts to strengthen cooperation with circles hostile to Turkey by using PR and lobbying methods.

Efforts for fully eliminating the structures of FETO abroad constitutes a long-term fight. The Turkish government will resolutely maintain its efforts in that regard. Overall success across the globe, however, will require a genuine, unwavering and resolute stance, support, solidarity and fight from the international community.

Kerem Kiratli is Turkey’s Ambassador to Malta.