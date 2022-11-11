A man has died after a Turkish Airlines flight was forced to make an unscheduled landing in Malta on Friday when the passenger fell ill on board.

Turkish Airlines flight TK15 was travelling from Istanbul to Sao Paolo, Brazil when a medical emergency was declared. It departed just after 7am.

Sources said the plane landed in Malta shortly before 11am and an ambulance was on site.

However the man was later declared dead, according to sources.

No more details were available at the time of writing.

The plane was expected to leave Malta shortly after refuelling.